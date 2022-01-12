Bank promotes three officers

Bank of Wisconsin Dell promotes three officers, according to a Jan. 12 press release.

Travis Bolcerek to senior vice president/commercial loan officer. He has been with the bank as a commercial lender since 2013. He will continue serving his loan clients in his new position.

Matthew Schaefer to senior vice president/credit officer. He started at the bank in 2003, as a consumer lender and then transitioned to the compliance area. In his new role, he will maintain the overall credit policy and quality of the bank’s loan portfolio with serving as a member of the senior management team.

Tanya Walsh-Laehn to vice president/commercial loan officer. She joined the lending team in 2018, as a commercial lender and will continue managing her loan portfolio out of the Lake Delton Office.