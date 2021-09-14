 Skip to main content
Bank promotes two
Bank promotes two

National Exchange Bank & Trust announces two promotions, Mark Witt to retail lending supervisor, and Desirae Jimenez to assistant vice president of operations & project management, according to a Sept. 14 press release.

Witt will lead and train area lenders in addition to serving the retail lending needs of the Pardeeville, Westfield, Coloma and Randolph markets and meet with customers at a location most convenient to their needs.

Witt joined the bank in 2020 with more than 20 years of banking experience. He grew up in Portage where he attended Portage High School then earned his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Concordia University–Wisconsin. He now resides in Pardeeville with his family.

Jimenez will continue to lead various projects across the organization, lead card payment functions, manage the bank’s ATM network, analyze data and support customer communication needs and other business efforts.

She has been with the bank for more than 15 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Marian University and a certificate in project management from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Jimenez grew up in Beaver Dam where she currently resides with her family.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

Desirae Jimenez

Mark Witt

