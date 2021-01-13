Bank provides $5K locally in COVID-19 relief funds

MAUSTON — Royal Bank provided gifts totaling $15,000 to local relief organizations that help low-income individuals and families across their footprint in southwest Wisconsin on Nov. 30. Organizations benefitting from these gifts support families through things like housing, food and advocacy.

Organizations benefitting from these gifts are $5,000 to Coulee Community Action Program, which serves Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties; $5,000 to Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Council, which serves Iowa, Lafayette, Grant, Green and Richland Counties; and $5,000 to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which serves Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Sauk counties.

“The pandemic has put people in adverse situations and gifts to these programs are needed now more than ever before,” said Dan Ravenscroft, President and CEO of Royal Bank. “As a community bank, it is not only our responsibility, but it is our mission to help support and sustain our communities in any way we can. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to offer assistance to these critical programs.”

These gifts were offered in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Targeted Impact Fund which provides members with grants to support relief efforts for populations’ hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equity and opportunity for communities of color.