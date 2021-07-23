 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bank sponsors golf outing for kids
0 Comments

Bank sponsors golf outing for kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bank sponsors golf outing for kids

President and CEO of Easterseals Wisconsin, Paul Leverenz, is joined by long-time Easterseals Wisconsin camper, Stacy Opsal, and long-time supporter and former NBC-15 news anchor, Carleen Wild on June 22.

 EASTERSEALS/Contributed

The 26th Easterseals Wisconsin Golf Outing for Kids annual charity golf event was held on June 22 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of Wisconsin Dells was the presenting sponsor where participants played on two world-class golf courses in Wisconsin Dells, Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness and Trappers Turn Golf Club.

Easterseals Wisconsin is known and respected nationwide for the excellence of its camping and recreational programs for people with disabilities.

For more information, visit eastersealswisconsin.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News