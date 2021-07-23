Bank sponsors golf outing for kids

The 26th Easterseals Wisconsin Golf Outing for Kids annual charity golf event was held on June 22 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of Wisconsin Dells was the presenting sponsor where participants played on two world-class golf courses in Wisconsin Dells, Wild Rock Golf Club at the Wilderness and Trappers Turn Golf Club.
Easterseals Wisconsin is known and respected nationwide for the excellence of its camping and recreational programs for people with disabilities.
For more information, visit eastersealswisconsin.com.