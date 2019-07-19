Bank supports Big Top Parade

Baraboo State Bank is again serving as the Big Top Parade's presenting sponsor. The bank's support of the event Saturday continues a partnership with local circus enterprises dating back to when the Ringlings themselves were customers. On June 27, parade organizers presented bank staff with a yard sign. Pictured, from left, are Deirdre Marshall, Scott Jenks, Dave SaLoutos, Tara Zitzner, Scott O'Donnell, Darren Hornby, Merlin Zitzner, Corey Davis, Nanci Caflisch and David Taylor.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)