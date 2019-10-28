Bank supports fight against breast cancer

On Oct. 25, the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Community Bank of Portage donated $2,800 to Divine Savior Healthcare’s Cancer Fund to support the fight against breast cancer. Pictured from left, are Heather Meyer, Rodnie Miller, Barb Marz, Bob Wachuta, Jill Pogorelec, Jon Bernander, Crystal Sampson, Anastasia Kinney and Lisa Weaver.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)