Bank supports fight against breast cancer

On Oct. 25, the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Community Bank of Portage donated $2,800 to Divine Savior Healthcare’s Cancer Fund to support the fight against breast cancer. Pictured from left, are Heather Meyer, Rodnie Miller, Barb Marz, Bob Wachuta, Jill Pogorelec, Jon Bernander, Crystal Sampson, Anastasia Kinney and Lisa Weaver.

 JILL RADZINSKI/Contributed
