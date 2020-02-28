Banks complete merger with new name
Banks complete merger with new name

Banks complete merger with new name

Prevail Bank staff in the Baraboo office had fun at the All-Staff Brand Reveal and Training on Jan. 20, while learning more about the new name, the bank mission and vision for the future. Pictured, from left, are Greg Garton, Kristi Anderson, Marie van Acker, Bill Weiland, Andi Noonan, and Janet Diaz.

 PREVAIL BANK/Contributed

Time Federal Savings Bank has completed its merger with River Cities Bank to become Prevail Bank on Feb. 24. Prevail Bank offers its customers and community nine locations, secondary market loans, business products and services, upgraded technology, and more. The name Prevail Bank was chosen to represent the impact the bank wants to have on their customers. Prevail Bank’s goal is to help their customers prevail; to reach their financial goals.

Since the bank opened in 1934, Prevail Bank has expanded in locations and offered more products and services throughout the past 85 years.

