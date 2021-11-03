Bar hosts breast cancer fundraiser

The Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., Beaver Dam, will host its seventh annual breast cancer fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 with a spaghetti feed from 3-6 p.m., a silent auction, Chinese raffle, 50/50 raffle, and Packer Party at 3:30 p.m. Garage bar and party yard open.
Breast Cancer T-shirts are $20; thin hood, $25; zip hoods, $30; thick hood, $35; men’s snap short-sleeve shirt, $35 are also offered for sale.
All proceeds go to the breast cancer fundraiser where four local breast cancer survivors will benefit.