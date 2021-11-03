 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bar hosts breast cancer fundraiser
0 Comments

Bar hosts breast cancer fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., Beaver Dam, will host its seventh annual breast cancer fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 with a spaghetti feed from 3-6 p.m., a silent auction, Chinese raffle, 50/50 raffle, and Packer Party at 3:30 p.m. Garage bar and party yard open.

Breast Cancer T-shirts are $20; thin hood, $25; zip hoods, $30; thick hood, $35; men’s snap short-sleeve shirt, $35 are also offered for sale.

All proceeds go to the breast cancer fundraiser where four local breast cancer survivors will benefit.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News