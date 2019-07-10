“Discover Wisconsin,” the state’s leading media brand and tourism TV show, will again shine the spotlight on the Baraboo area.
“Baraboo — Adventure Awaits” will air at 10 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports Wisconsin and at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW-TV/Ch. 27 and is now available to stream on various platforms and at discoverwisconsin.com. The episode premiered in April.
Co-host Collin Geraghty kicks off the show with a kayak ride along the Baraboo River with help from Baraboo River Canoe and Kayak Rentals. Afterward, he takes a tour of the Baraboo area, heading to Gem City Saloon & Eatery for homemade pizza, Baraboo Social Club for a haircut, Driftless Glen Distillery for one of its signature craft cocktails.
The episode continues as co-host Mariah Haberman explores downtown Baraboo and learns the history of the area with Baraboo Tours, a guided rickshaw tour company. She then stops off for lunch at Little Village Café, then continues her exploration of downtown Baraboo, then heads out to visit Devil’s Lake Lavender, a lavender farm and spa.
The show continues as Geraghty visits more of the Baraboo area with a stroll in Haskins Park, a visit to the Fair on the Square festival, and a trip to the Ski-Hi Fruit Farm for an afternoon of apple picking. He also visits the Ochsner Park Zoo.
Next, Haberman explores Devil’s Lake State Park and visits the International Crane Foundation, then on to the Big Top Parade and Circus World and the Al. Ringling Theatre.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)