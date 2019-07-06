Char terBeest Kudla, fiber/leather artist, from Baraboo, has been chosen to participate in the 61st annual Art Fair on the Square in Madison on July 13 and 14. Acceptance into the fair is very competitive, with 1,500 artists applying for consideration and only 1-in-4 accepted.
She is a returning artist, having participated in 2018 and describes her work as “handbags plain to fancy, useful to elegant with thoughtful designs, tapestry fabrics, and vintage trims.”
The art fair offers high quality art and craft, live music, food, and dance performances around the Capitol Square. Attendees can also bid on works from hundreds of artists at the silent auction tent, or stop by the Kids Area for collage landscapes, beading, screen-printing, coloring, jewelry making, and more. The Kids Area will be active from 9:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 and from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14.
