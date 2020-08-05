Baraboo Bluff Winery wins awards

The 20th annual Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition was held July 14-16 and 20-21 in Mendon, New York, with more than 2,000 entries from 12 countries. The entries were judged by a panel of judges composed of sommeliers, wine makers, and wine writers. All wines were presented blind to the judges with only the varietal or blend identified. Bronze, silver and gold medals and a double gold were awarded.
Baraboo Bluff Winery’s winemaker, Fred Quandt, achieved the ultimate goal of earning a Double Gold medal for the 2019 vintage of Sangiovese. Quandt’s Sangiovese was aged on French oak and has peppery undertones.
Baraboo Bluff wines earned silver medals for Pinot Grigio, Itasca and The Girlfriend. Bronze medals were awarded to estate wines Petite Pearl and Cloud 9 Prairie Star. The Quandt family also owns a sister winery, Broken Bottle Winery, in Wisconsin Dells. Three of the wines made for Broken Bottle Winery also earned bronze medals, Rowdy Red, Gravel Road, and Vino-Yay.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!