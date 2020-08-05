Baraboo Bluff Winery wins awards

The 20th annual Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition was held July 14-16 and 20-21 in Mendon, New York, with more than 2,000 entries from 12 countries. The entries were judged by a panel of judges composed of sommeliers, wine makers, and wine writers. All wines were presented blind to the judges with only the varietal or blend identified. Bronze, silver and gold medals and a double gold were awarded.