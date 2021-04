Rise Enterprise LLC is teaming up with People Helping People to do a community clean up at 10:30 a.m. April 24 at PHP, 805 Broadway, Baraboo, to honor Earth Day. Volunteers can meet at PHP for assigned clean up destinations.

Donations of $10 or more includes lunch with all proceeds going to the PHP Adopt-a-Veteran program. There will be a trash clean up contest with prizes.

For more information, visit phpbaraboo.org or facebook.com/SS11RISE.