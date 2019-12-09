The Cost Cutters salon, inside Walmart, Baraboo, was named one of the top three salons among 30 salons in Central and Southern Wisconsin at the company-wide annual recognition event held Nov. 16 in Madison.
Morgan Cook, manager, was named one of the top three managers at these salons and also received a customer service award and awards for dedication to staff and to the company, excellent customer service and increasing the salon’s productivity.
Billi Jo Moore was named one of the top three stylists among 137 stylists employed at the 30 salons. She also earned a customer service award.
Cost Cutters of Madison, Inc. donated $3,246 to the South Central Wisconsin affiliate of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, donations collected at the 30 salons.
