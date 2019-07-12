One week before elephants walk through downtown Baraboo along the route of the Big Top Parade, a new pair of twin baby elephants will join the parade of pachyderms along South Boulevard. The Baraboo Public Art Association will dedicate two elephant sculptures during a public ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Myron Park.
Through the generosity of Baraboo resident, Lucille Henry, these elephant sculptures will adorn a narrow strip of green space along one of Baraboo’s busiest streets.
The first baby elephant sculpture created by Madison artists William Grant Turnbull and Laura Richards was installed December 2017. The second elephant, named Lucy in honor of Henry, was installed August 2018.
Henry contributed $12,000 to the project and an additional $10,000 for the baby twin sculptures, named Noah and Norah, created by Larry Pearson of Pearson Metal Art in Radcliffe, Iowa.
The BPAA is raising money for another adult elephant to be designed by Lodi artist Dean Allen. Donations toward the adult elephant can be made by contacting baraboopublicarts@gmail.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)