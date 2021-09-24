Baraboo Forestry explains why trees matter

Mike Hardy, Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry director, will discuss the importance of trees to the city of Baraboo during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Room 12/14, Baraboo. Attendees are required to wear a mask over the mouth and nose.

Baraboo has about 7,000 public trees, and has been designated a Tree City since 1992. Hardy will explain what it takes to maintain Baraboo’s urban forest, what city residents can do to promote the health of trees in the city, how residents can request trees for their tree banks, and how Baraboo’s trees can help mitigate the effects of climate change by removing carbon from the atmosphere and storing it in the soil.