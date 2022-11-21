Baraboo residents with garbage/recycling day on Thursday, will have pick up on Monday; if on Friday, pick up on Tuesday.
Baraboo holiday trash, recycling pickup
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes, hosted by the Sauk County Historical Society, will combine the grandeur of four historic homes with the dec…
STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN PREDICTION RUN
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo, originally opened as St. Mary’s Ringing Hospital in November 1922, celebrated its 100-year anniversary …
Rebecca Klitzke, Reedsburg Westfield Mutual Insurance Board of Directors member, completed her Farm Mutual Director Certification from the Nat…
ATLANTA, GA — Ascend LLC has acquired Fuchs Trucking LLC of Sauk City, according to a Nov. 7 press release. The acquisition of Fuchs offers it…
Ivy is just over 2-years-old, an Alaskan husky/mix surrendered because her owner did not have enough time for her. Prior to her arrival, she l…
RANDOLPH — The 59th Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day began with a parade, then music in the park and good food, cold drinks and f…
MADISON — Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates with five volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impac…
Dodge County Land Resources and Parks is beginning its five-year update of the county’s Parks, Outdoor Recreation and Open Space Plan and seek…