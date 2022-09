The Kiwanis Club of Baraboo will celebrate 100 years of service at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Baraboo Country Club, 401 Mine Road, Baraboo.

Appetizers, soup, and grilled cheese will be served along with time spent reminiscing of all Kiwanis has accomplished over the last 100 years for the community. A $10 donation is suggested.