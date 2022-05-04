Baraboo Kiwanis seeks Dippel Award nominations

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club handed out its Community Service Award on May 3. Now the club is looking for nominations for next year's recipient.

After a two-year wait brought on by the pandemic, the S-J-S Cancer Support Team received the 2019-2020 Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award. The team, Kevin Schell, Kathy Johnson and Judy Spencer, accepted their plaque during a reception at Baraboo Arts.

Now, Kiwanis is working to identify the next recipient - or recipients - of the Dippel Award. Nomination forms are available at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce. They also can be requested by sending email to benjaminbromley@yahoo.com. Nominations for the 2022 award are due June 1. Nominations will be reviewed by a committee of past presidents, who will evaluate each nominee's breadth and length of service to community causes.