 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baraboo Kiwanis seeks Dippel Award nominations

  • 0
S-J-S Cancer Support Team receives Dippel Award

The S-J-S Cancer Support Team, from left, Kathy Johnson, Kevin Schell and Judy Spencer accept the Dippel Award on May 3 from Kiwanis president Jordan Hove.

 BEN BROMLEY/Contributed

The Baraboo Kiwanis Club handed out its Community Service Award on May 3. Now the club is looking for nominations for next year's recipient.

After a two-year wait brought on by the pandemic, the S-J-S Cancer Support Team received the 2019-2020 Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award. The team, Kevin Schell, Kathy Johnson and Judy Spencer, accepted their plaque during a reception at Baraboo Arts.

Now, Kiwanis is working to identify the next recipient - or recipients - of the Dippel Award. Nomination forms are available at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce. They also can be requested by sending email to benjaminbromley@yahoo.com. Nominations for the 2022 award are due June 1. Nominations will be reviewed by a committee of past presidents, who will evaluate each nominee's breadth and length of service to community causes.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells holds spring clean-up

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Aries

Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News