Baraboo library goes fine free

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Oct. 1, the Baraboo Public Library is going fine free. There will be no more late fees assessed on overdue items and past late fees will be waived. Eliminating these overdue fines aligns the Baraboo Public Library with a national trend to eliminate late fees. Some other Sauk County libraries are already fine free, including Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City, and Spring Green Public Library. There are now 24 fine free libraries in the South Central Library System.

Going fine free reinforces the Baraboo Public Library’s goal to create a welcoming environment for all, and its commitment to provide excellent customer service. "We want to make the library more accessible to everyone in our community. Charging daily late fees prevents people who need the library from using it, and there is little evidence to suggest fines actually influence people to return items on time. For people who can afford to pay, fines are not a strong incentive. For people who find it a financial burden, overdue fines prevent them from coming back to the library," said library director Jessica Bergin.