Baraboo library goes fine free

Starting Oct. 1, the Baraboo Public Library is going fine free. There will be no more late fees assessed on overdue items and past late fees will be waived. Eliminating these overdue fines aligns the Baraboo Public Library with a national trend to eliminate late fees. Some other Sauk County libraries are already fine free, including Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells, Ruth Culver Community Library in Prairie du Sac, George Culver Community Library in Sauk City, and Spring Green Public Library. There are now 24 fine free libraries in the South Central Library System.
Going fine free reinforces the Baraboo Public Library’s goal to create a welcoming environment for all, and its commitment to provide excellent customer service. "We want to make the library more accessible to everyone in our community. Charging daily late fees prevents people who need the library from using it, and there is little evidence to suggest fines actually influence people to return items on time. For people who can afford to pay, fines are not a strong incentive. For people who find it a financial burden, overdue fines prevent them from coming back to the library," said library director Jessica Bergin.
Bergin points out that eliminating late fees will not be a burden on the library budget. It also presents an opportunity for library users who have been blocked from checking out materials due to fines to reconnect with the library. “The library is in the fortunate position of having strong funding from the city and county as well as support from our active Friends of the Library group and local donors. Overdue fines represent a small part of the library budget - around 1% in recent years - so the library will be able to continue offering a high level of service without relying on overdue fines. We hope to welcome back library users who have been blocked because of fines and bring new people in to discover all the library has to offer.”
The timing of the fine free initiative is not a coincidence as this is a time of financial hardship and many students are attending school remotely from home and so are relying more heavily on library services.
Fees for lost and damaged materials will still apply and late fees for items borrowed at other South Central Library System libraries may still apply if the loaning library charges fees. For more information, visit baraboopubliclibrary.org or call 608-356-6166.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!