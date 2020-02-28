Baraboo Mystery Weekend planned

The first annual Baraboo Mystery Weekend will turn downtown Baraboo into the scene of a mystery for amateur detectives to solve. A mix of Mystery Theater, live-action Clue game and scavenger hunt takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29. Advance tickets are $8, day of tickets are $10. Tickets available at baraboomysteryweekend.com .

Sleuths attempting to uncover the truth about the untimely death of a local handyman will receive a newspaper with a front-page story about the murder, articles about town events that introduce the cast of suspects and witnesses. A map will lead to more than 20 clue stops, within walking distance of the crime scene and the witnesses and suspects will be out waiting to share their stories and answer questions. The grand finale happens at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29 at the Al, Ringling Theatre, 136 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, when the “local town sheriff’” will unravel the mystery and arrest the culprit. Prizes for participants will be awarded by drawing, including the grand prize of a $400 travel gift certificate.