Baraboo offers Emergency Assistance Fund for small businesses

The city of Baraboo would like to help local businesses survive by creating the Emergency Assistance Fund-Small Business Loan Program. This Program was created to help any small for profit business with less than 25 full time equivalent employees. Even a business with many part-time employees can qualify.

The Program was established to loan a local small business up to $5K. The loan is interest free until Jan. 1, 2021, after this date it will have an interest rate of 2% per annum until July 15, 2021. The loan does not require any monthly payments and the loan must be repaid by July 15, 2021.

The Program is designed to make the application process as easy as possible. By visiting our website at cityofbaraboo.com, you can see the details of the program and complete the application online. The City will begin accepting applications on May 1.