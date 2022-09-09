 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo Oktoberfest is Sept. 24

Oktoberfest

Nellie Schmitz, left, and Shelley Mordini are Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce board members who are helping to organize Oktoberfest - posing on Aug. 26 outside the Visitor Center.

 BARABOO AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Baraboo Oktoberfest festival will take place from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Circus World, 550 Water St, Baraboo.

A local polka band, Griffy Jim and the Polka Dots, will start the festivities at 4 p.m. in the Hippodrome. Local magician Jacob Carignan will take the stage at 6 p.m., presenting illusions as he emcees the costume contest. Madison instrumental funk band Rare Element, will jam from 7-9 p.m.

“What a great entertainment lineup!” said Shelley Mordini, who leads the committee organizing Oktoberfest. “The music and food and drink will all have us experiencing what the Bavarians call ‘gemutlichkeit.’”

This feeling of warmth and good cheer can be had for the cost of an admission button, $7 in advance at the Chamber’s Visitor Center, 600 W. Chestnut St., West Baraboo, or $10 at the door.

There will be food trucks, beer from Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen on tap, hard seltzers and water from the Chamber’s Ambassadors Club, available for purchase.

Baraboo Oktoberfest will punctuate a weekend full of Bavarian activities in the community. The St. Clare Auxiliary will host its Oktoberfest Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 24 at the Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. Then on Friday, Downtown Baraboo Inc. will host an Oktoberfest-themed Brew Ha Ha.

For more information, call 608-356-8333 or visit oktoberfestbaraboo.com.

