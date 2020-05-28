Baraboo Reads program discussions planned

An alliance of professionals involved in fostering education and reading in the Baraboo area will present a series of book discussions in August focused on books with themes of unity, equity, and inclusivity. Partners in planning the Baraboo Reads project are the Baraboo Acts Coalition, the Baraboo Public Library, the Baraboo School District, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, and UW-Madison Extension Sauk County.

The planners have chosen “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Dr. Robin DiAngelo. A community book discussion will be held at several locations including the Baraboo Public Library in August. Opportunities to participate in a virtual discussion will be available as well. Area residents can sign up for a discussion group and pick up a free book at the Baraboo Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., or The Village Booksmith, 526 Oak St., starting Monday, June 1.