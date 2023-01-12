 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo retailers pass Compliance Checks

In coordination with the Baraboo Police Department, the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition conducted 47 alcohol age compliance checks within the city of Baraboo in the fall of 2022. The checks resulted in one sale to a minor, for a compliance rate of 97%.

Compliance checks are only one part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce youth access to alcohol. The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition meets monthly to reduce and prevent youth use of alcohol and vapes. Meetings are open to the public and all are welcome. For more information or to join the coalition, visit p4psauk.org.

