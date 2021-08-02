Baraboo Riverfest celebrates river revival

Friends of the Baraboo River will host Baraboo Riverfest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Wise Pavilion inside the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy, 700 Hill St., Baraboo.

The Baraboo River Canoe Club will present a regatta, with the Kiwanis Club holding a run-walk on the Riverwalk. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will conduct demonstrations of fish shocking and sturgeon stocking, while the Sauk County Dive Team will demonstrate water rescues. The Baraboo Parks & Recreation Department will dedicate the new landing.

Riverfest will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the last dams being removed from the Baraboo River. The waterway became the longest stretch of restored, free-flowing river in the U.S. Over the past two decades, water quality and fish habitat have improved, and recreational river use and eco-tourism have surged.

“Removal of the dams has resulted in incredible benefits,” said Joe Van Berkel, a retired Sauk County conservationist who’s heading up the event. “This anniversary is cause for celebration.”

Local nonprofit groups operating booths will offer food and beverages. Organizations interested in participating or volunteering should contact the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce at 608-356-8333.

For updates, visit https://friendsoftheboo.org/riverfest.