 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baraboo school ends 4K partnership

  • 0

The School District of Baraboo and St. Clare Tommy Bartlett Childcare Center will conclude its 4-year-old kindergarten partnership as of June 30, when the current contract expires. The organizations have partnered to provide 4K since 2008, and have mutually opted to end the long-term collaboration and will each be providing their own 4K program going forward. Additional 4K registration information available at baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/belc.

The 2022-23 Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative program will begin 4K in-person and online pre-registration on April 13. Any child that is age 4 on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for 4K. In-person pre-registration is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at West School, 707 Center St., Baraboo or from 2-6 p.m. May 11 at Ochsner Park, 903 Park St., Baraboo.

For more information including 4K transportation opportunities, visit baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/belc.

People are also reading…

The 2022-23 St. Clare Tommy Bartlett Childcare 4K program allows transition into the program during August-September. Any child that is age 4 on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten. Families currently using the program will automatically be transitioned into the 4k program. For new family enrollment, call the childcare center at 608-356-1515.

Refer 4K questions to Dr. Chris Olson BELC and West principal at 608-355-3906 or cdolson@barabooschools.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News