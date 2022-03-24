Baraboo school ends 4K partnership

The School District of Baraboo and St. Clare Tommy Bartlett Childcare Center will conclude its 4-year-old kindergarten partnership as of June 30, when the current contract expires. The organizations have partnered to provide 4K since 2008, and have mutually opted to end the long-term collaboration and will each be providing their own 4K program going forward. Additional 4K registration information available at baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/belc.

The 2022-23 Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative program will begin 4K in-person and online pre-registration on April 13. Any child that is age 4 on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for 4K. In-person pre-registration is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at West School, 707 Center St., Baraboo or from 2-6 p.m. May 11 at Ochsner Park, 903 Park St., Baraboo.

For more information including 4K transportation opportunities, visit baraboo.k12.wi.us/schools/belc.

The 2022-23 St. Clare Tommy Bartlett Childcare 4K program allows transition into the program during August-September. Any child that is age 4 on or before Sept. 1 is eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten. Families currently using the program will automatically be transitioned into the 4k program. For new family enrollment, call the childcare center at 608-356-1515.

Refer 4K questions to Dr. Chris Olson BELC and West principal at 608-355-3906 or cdolson@barabooschools.net.