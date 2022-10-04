Baraboo seeks grant to buy land

The city of Baraboo has applied for a 50% matching grant as part of the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program. According to an Oct. 3 press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The grant will assist with purchasing 0.28 acres of land in the city of Baraboo in Sauk County to expand its riverwalk system along the Baraboo River and to develop the site with park facilities for picnicking, scenic enjoyment, and a public access point on the river.

The property includes about 100 feet of frontage on the south bank of the Baraboo River. Recreational activities include fishing, trapping, hiking, cross-country skiing, picnicking and scenic enjoyment. Locational factors determine that the prohibition of hunting is necessary to protect public safety because of the parcel’s proximity to residential dwellings.

The DNR’s initial assessment of the allowed Nature Based Outdoor Activities file may be downloaded at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Stewardship/News or request a copy via email at cheryl.housley@wisconsin.gov.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the proposed grant by Oct. 24 to Department of Natural Resources, c/o Cheryl Housley, 3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711, cheryl.housley@wisconsin.gov or 608-516-9560.