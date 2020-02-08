Baraboo teacher award nominations sought

The Excellence in Education Award is presented annually by the Baraboo High School class of 1956 to an outstanding secondary teacher in the Baraboo School District. The Distinguished Elementary Teacher Awardis sponsored by Andrew Hauge who grew up in Baraboo and attended Baraboo schools.

The purpose of the awards is to recognize and honor educators who have distinguished themselves by their instructional skills, their leadership and their dedication to the young people of the community. Winners will be announced near the end of the current school year at a special ceremony.

To be eligible, a teacher must be licensed and certified by the state of Wisconsin, employed as a full-time teacher by the district and planning to return as a full-time teacher in the district for the next school year.

The selection committee will judge candidates based on mastery of sound classroom instructional skills; use of initiative, creativity and innovation in teaching techniques; motivational and leadership skills with students and colleagues; extracurricular involvement; professional involvement in organizations, seminars and continuing education; positive relationships with superiors, colleagues, students and parents.

The nominator must submit a letter of support for the nominee providing information to the committee, which shows evidence that the nominee exemplifies the personal traits and professional proficiencies listed as the selection criteria. A complete set of guidelines for writing the letter and the nomination from are available at baraboo.k12.wi.us or in any district school building. Completed entries for either award should be sent to Glenn Bildsten at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, WI 53913 by March 13.