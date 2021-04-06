 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo Transit has new punch cards
0 comments

Baraboo Transit has new punch cards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As of April 30, Baraboo Transit will no longer accept coupons that were not issued by Abby Vans. If you have old coupons, bring them to City Hall, 101 South Blvd., where they may be authenticated. Once authenticated and approved, they will be replaced with new authorized coupons.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News