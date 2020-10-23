Baraboo trick-or-treating

At the Baraboo Common Council meeting on Oct. 13 it was unanimously approved to encourage trick-or-treating from 3-7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recommended trick-or-treating hours are extended by one hour to help spread-out the number of trick-or-treaters participating at any given time, to practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all participants follow the guidelines for trick-or-treating including wearing cloth masks instead of costume masks while out. The Common Council reminds residents to leave their porch lights on if they welcome trick-or-treaters, and urges trick-or-treaters to bypass residences where the porch light is off.