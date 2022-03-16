Baraboo VFW celebrates 90 years

On March 6, Parshall-Cummings VFW Post 2336 in Baraboo, celebrated its 90th anniversary. Present, were four past post commanders and the present post commander, Juel “Jay” Andersen, James “Jim” Murphy, Vincent Randazzo, Russell Hasenbaig, and present Leslie Otterson.

The mayor of Baraboo, Rob Nelson, read and issued a Proclamation to Parshall-Cummings VFW Post 2336 for its 90 years.

Russell Agnew, district councilman of Janesville, and six other veterans, were on hand to institute the organization. The post is named in honor of Harry Parshall, deceased veteran of the Spanish American War, and Edwin Cummings, veteran of the World War, killed in action, and both from Baraboo.

About 100 members were present at the institution including Edwin’s mother, Mrs. Catherine Cummings of Minneapolis, who brought the flag, and other family members.

The post initiated 28 new members, followed by a banquet.