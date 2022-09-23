 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo Walmart hosts re-grand opening

The newly remodeled Baraboo Walmart Supercenter, 920 Highway 136, will host a two-day re-grand opening from 7:30 to 8 a.m. today for a ribbon-cutting and ceremony with cupcakes and coffee served.

Donations of $1,000 each will be presented to People Helping People, Beyond Blessed Food Pantry and FaithWorks Ministries.

Then, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, a celebratory family-friendly event open to the public takes place in the store parking lot featuring mini golf, carnival games, arts & crafts, face painting, and a food truck.

