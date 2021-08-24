 Skip to main content
Barnes awarded $1K scholarship
Nicholas Barnes of New Lisbon, has been selected for a $1,000 University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship in June from more than 1,000 applicants. He plans to attend Wisconsin University-Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to study collision repair. The foundation provides funding for aftermarket educational programs, research, and scholarships.

Nicholas Barnes

Barnes
