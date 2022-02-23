 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barreau earns 4-H award

Barreau earns 4-H award

Hadley Barreau of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club with her woven art that earned her the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Emerging Artist Award.

 APRIL MARTELL/Contributed

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest on Feb. 2. With more than 100 entries to consider in the virtual contest, she was one of ten chosen for the Emerging Artist award. Barreau is an active third grade member of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club. Her parents are Terry and Jenny Barreau of rural Wonewoc.

Interested in joining Juneau County 4-H, there are seven community clubs throughout Juneau County to serve, call the Juneau County University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Office at 608-847-9329, visit 220 E. State St., Room 104, Mauston or email april.martell@wisc.edu.

