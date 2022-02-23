Barreau earns 4-H award

Art created by Hadley Barreau, a member of the Juneau County 4-H, was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest on Feb. 2. With more than 100 entries to consider in the virtual contest, she was one of ten chosen for the Emerging Artist award. Barreau is an active third grade member of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club. Her parents are Terry and Jenny Barreau of rural Wonewoc.