Basket weaving class to be held Oct. 5

"The Nest" basket woven by Roberta Condon.

 ROBERTA CONDON/Contributed

River Arts Inc. will host a pine needle basket weaving class from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. This class is taught by nationally-recognized instructor Roberta Condon.

Students can expect to learn the process of making coils, attaching them using sinew, transitioning from level to level, and how to finish the weavings. Each person will finish at least one full basket in this class, perhaps more depending on the speed with which you work. Registration is $100, and includes all necessary materials. No prior experience weaving baskets is necessary.

For more information and registration, call 608-643-5215, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

