Bass becomes rotary January student of the month
0 comments

Bass becomes rotary January student of the month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bass becomes rotary January student of the month

On Dec. 11, Isabelle Bass, daughter of Theresa and Mark Bass became the rotary January student of the month. She works at Lands’ End and the outdoor pool. She plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville to study an agricultural field. Pictured, from left, are Stephen Compton, Isabelle Bass, Theresa and Mark Bass.

 BEVERLY HOEGE /Contributed

Bass becomes rotary student of the month

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News