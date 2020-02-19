Batie joins Gundersen Moundview Friendship Clinic

The Gundersen Moundview Friendship Clinic adds newest nurse practitioner Virginia Batie. She grew up in the Arkdale area and graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Madison Area Technical College-Reedsburg Campus.

She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University, followed by her master’s degree in Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University, St. Louis, Missouri.

Prior to returning to Adams County, Batie cared for patients at Centura Physicians Group at Ulysses Family Physicians Clinic in Ulysses, Kansas.