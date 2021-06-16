Bauer celebrates 25th anniversary

Vice president and human resources officer, Molly Bauer, celebrates 25 years with the Bank of Wisconsin Dells. She began her career with the bank in 1996 as a seasonal customer service representative during high school and continued to work each summer while attending college. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she transitioned to the role of human resources assistant and operational support. She attained the human resources officer role in 2005 and was promoted to vice president in 2017.