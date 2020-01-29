Bavarian smorgasbord offered

The Bavarian smorgasbord, will be served from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Dorf Haus, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City. The menu includes knackwurst, schweinsrippen, sauerbraten, wiener schnitzel, pork schnitzel, hocks, spaetzle, kartoffel, nudeln, kraut, salad bar, desserts and more. The cost is $18.95 for adults, $5.50 for children 5-12, and $3 for younger.