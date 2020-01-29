Bavarian smorgasbord offered
0 comments

Bavarian smorgasbord offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bavarian smorgasbord, will be served from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Dorf Haus, 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City. The menu includes knackwurst, schweinsrippen, sauerbraten, wiener schnitzel, pork schnitzel, hocks, spaetzle, kartoffel, nudeln, kraut, salad bar, desserts and more. The cost is $18.95 for adults, $5.50 for children 5-12, and $3 for younger.

Buttons & Banjo plays polkas and more from 5:15-8:30 p.m. at each smorgasbord, held the first Mondays of each month.

For reservations, call 608-643-3980, or visit foodspot.com/dorfhaus.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News