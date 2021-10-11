BD AM KIWANIS INSTALL NEW PRESIDENT
Copper is a 1-year-old large mixed breed found as a stray, searching for shelter and someone to love. He’s very active and looking for a patie…
The city of Reedsburg Police & Fire Commission announce the promotion of Officer Joshua Hoege to the rank of sergeant, effective Nov. 7.
WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor serving 48 states with commercial construction management and development servic…
The Columbia County 4-H Awards Program was held Sept. 26 at the Collipp-Worden Park in Portage. 4-H members received awards in 4-H project &am…
Reedsburg Public Library encourages not only fit minds but also fit bodies by becoming a partner in the Sauk County WIC Fit Families program t…
Columbia County Public Health will host a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and drive through COVI…
From now through the end of October, you may see Water Utility personnel releasing water from fire hydrants from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Beaver Dam Senior Expo is Wednesday at Wayland Academy
New pastor joins Bible Baptist Church
Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.