BD Community Band performs Wednesday

The Beaver Dam Community Band will perform a concert of patriotic tunes and American favorites, “Celebration and Tribute,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the band shell at Swan Park.

Songs celebrating Independence Day will be on the program, including a special arrangement of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the Revolutionary War hymn, “Chester,” and more. The concert includes movie music from “Back to the Future” and a medley of big band tunes by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and more. The band will pay tribute to Larry Sackett, a founding and member who passed away in 2021, with a special march dedicated to him.

Non-perishable food item donations for the Dodge County Food Pantry will be accepted at each performance. In case of inclement weather, the concert is moved to the auditorium at Beaver Dam High School.

The program is part of the Beaver Dam’s “Wednesday Night Live,” with concerts each week at the Swan Park band shell. The community band also performs July 19 at the Seippel Center and a final concert July 27 at Swan Park. The concerts are free and open to the public.