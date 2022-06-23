 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BD Community Band performs Wednesday

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Community Band will perform a concert of patriotic tunes and American favorites, “Celebration and Tribute,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the band shell at Swan Park.

Songs celebrating Independence Day will be on the program, including a special arrangement of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the Revolutionary War hymn, “Chester,” and more. The concert includes movie music from “Back to the Future” and a medley of big band tunes by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and more. The band will pay tribute to Larry Sackett, a founding and member who passed away in 2021, with a special march dedicated to him.

Non-perishable food item donations for the Dodge County Food Pantry will be accepted at each performance. In case of inclement weather, the concert is moved to the auditorium at Beaver Dam High School.

The program is part of the Beaver Dam’s “Wednesday Night Live,” with concerts each week at the Swan Park band shell. The community band also performs July 19 at the Seippel Center and a final concert July 27 at Swan Park. The concerts are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MOO-DAY Brunch set for Saturday

The Columbia County - MOO-DAY Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Manthe Paulson Farms with Junior and Sherri Manthe, Melvin…

Mower named Top 20 new product

Mower named Top 20 new product

MAYVILLE — The Metalcraft of Mayville/Scag Power Equipment Scag EVZ electric zero-turn riding mower has been chosen by Landscape Business as o…

Franke receives Kamps award

Franke receives Kamps award

Natalie Franke, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, is the recipient of the $500 Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Jerome H. Kamps Memoria…

Lulich awarded $600 scholarship

Ethan Lulich of Mauston, has been awarded a $600 scholarship from the Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters to attend the Washington Leadership …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News