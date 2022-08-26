BD Community Foundation hosts social

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will host its second annual Community Social starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, for Dodge County residents. Featuring live music by Jay Wildner from 3:30-6 p.m. and Too Sick Charlie from 6:30-9 p.m.

The atmosphere will be fun, relaxed, and focused on the positive happenings in the area. The first 200 pours will receive a free BDACF cup. Foundation staff, board members, and community partners will be on-site to meet community members and discuss how the foundation supports the greatest and most urgent needs in Dodge County.

All tips to Jay Wildner and $1 from every Ooga beer pour will be donated back to the foundation. All money raised benefits the foundation’s bi-annual grant cycles.

For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.