 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BD Community Foundation hosts social

  • 0

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will host its second annual Community Social starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ooga Brewing Company, 301 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, for Dodge County residents. Featuring live music by Jay Wildner from 3:30-6 p.m. and Too Sick Charlie from 6:30-9 p.m.

The atmosphere will be fun, relaxed, and focused on the positive happenings in the area. The first 200 pours will receive a free BDACF cup. Foundation staff, board members, and community partners will be on-site to meet community members and discuss how the foundation supports the greatest and most urgent needs in Dodge County.

All tips to Jay Wildner and $1 from every Ooga beer pour will be donated back to the foundation. All money raised benefits the foundation’s bi-annual grant cycles.

For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

Aalsma awarded $2,500 scholarship

WAUPUN — Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation selected Naomi Aalsma of Waupun High School as the second-place winner of a $2,500 Wis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News