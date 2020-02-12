BD FFA competes at leadership contest

Kaylee Stenzel and Abigail Schoneberger competed in the Creed Contest open to freshman where they recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answer questions. Kylie Hupf and Mason Miller competed in the Prepared Speech Contest where they write a six to eight minute speech on an agriculture topic. Allison Lins and Tracy Saylor competed in the Discussion Contest where they discuss a current topic in agriculture with other FFA members and are evaluated on problem solving, delivery style and their cooperative attitude. Ethan Koopmans and Matthew Raue participated in the Extemporaneous Speech Contest where they select a topic from a bowl and have 30 minutes to write a four to six minute speech on the topic and are evaluated on their speech and response to questions at the conclusion of their speech. Dylan Searvogel, Bella Kraus, Morgan McGauley, Cassandra Luedtke, Lexi Bird, and Ethan Koopmans took first in Parliamentary Procedure where they work as a team to demonstrate 10 parliamentary procedure abilities in 12 minutes. Delanie Senn and Jared McNutt participated in the Employment Skills Contest where they were evaluated on their resume, cover letter, ability to fill out a job application and their responses to a mock job interview.