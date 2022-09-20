 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

Lt. Nehr began his fire service career as a cadet with the Beaver Dam Fire Department, then at 18 years, he was hired as a paid-on-call firefighter. During his nine years in the department he has devoted time to his professional development, holding state certifications as a Firefighter II and is completing his requirements for Fire Officer I and Emergency Services Instructor. He has served on the Recruitment and Retention Committee and as a mentor to new Paid-on-Call employees for several years.

Outside of the fire department, he works in the corporate security field and just celebrate his first wedding anniversary.

Lt. Smith began his fire service career serving alongside his father as a paid-on-call firefighter in 2007. He has devoted time to his professional development, holding state certification as a Firefighter II and Fire Officer and also completed his requirements to be certified as an Emergency Services Instructor. He serves on the Recruitment and Retention Committee and has been involved in the annual food drive for many years.

Outside of the fire department, he works in corporate leasing and fleet management, is married with two children.

A swearing in ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Beaver Dam Fire Department, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam. Friends and family are encouraged to attend and help celebrate.

Lt. Kyle Nehr

Nehr
Lt. Nick Smith

Smith
