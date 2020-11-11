BD native awarded North Carolina honors

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has awarded the state's highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, to Beaver Dam native Dr. Robert O. Schneider. Schneider, the son of Adeline and the late Orville Schneider of Beaver Dam, retired in June after serving for 38 years as a professor and administrator at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is an honor granted by the state of North Carolina to individuals for extraordinary service to the state. It is awarded to persons for exemplary service that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact to strengthen the state.

Schneider earned his doctorate in political science from Miami University. His undergraduate degree was completed at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Schneider also served 17 years as chair of the Department of Political Science, two years as associate vice chancellor for International Programs, and most recently as the director of the University's Masters of Public Administration program.

A recognized expert in the field of emergency management and disaster mitigation, Schneider's scholarly research includes numerous journal publications in his field. He is the author of three books and has taught courses in South Africa and China as an exchange scholar.

He resides with his wife Doris in Lumberton, North Carolina. Their daughter, Paige, is a mechanical engineer working for Jacobs Engineering as a systems analyst at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.