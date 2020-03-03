BD road construction projects to start soon

The contractor for the road reconstruction project along West Burnett Street, between North Center Street and York Street anticipates beginning work by March 8, but the construction schedule will be determined based on weather conditions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The project includes removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The streets will be closed to through traffic during the construction which is anticipated to be completed by June 30.

The road reconstruction project along Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street, between Webster Street and Park Avenue is anticipated to begin by March 23, but the construction schedule will be determined based on weather conditions. The project includes removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, and storm sewer. The streets will be closed to through traffic during the construction.

A temporary access drive to the eye clinic and dental clinic at 301 S. Roosevelt Drive will be will be established from Hillcrest Drive during the construction which is anticipated to be completed by June 30.