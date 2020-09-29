BD Spirit Pump provides $1,500 scholarship

The Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Committee welcomes new donor Jerry’s Automotive and its BD Spirit Pump providing a graduating senior in the class of 2021 a scholarship for $1,500. The BDHS Scholarship program awards local two- and four-year college and career/technical scholarships to students.

For more information, visit bdusd.org and search for scholarships. Applications will be made available to class of 2021 students after the start of the second semester at BDHS.