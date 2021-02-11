BD taverns raise almost $2K for veterans

As many as 13 varieties of chili was served to judges and spectators during the inaugural Chili Cook-off at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern on Dec. 13, raising $1,673 for the Nation of Patriots, a non-profit organization that serves the financial and emotional needs of America’s veterans. Beaver Dam’s 6th Gear also donated $314 to the Nation of Patriots from donations made by its patrons and the bar on Dec. 13.

The Patriot Tour for Veterans will launch from and return to Las Vegas in 2021.The flag will make a stop in Beaver Dam July 24-25 as it winds its way through the country.

One-hundred percent of the funds raised by this volunteer-powered organization are put directly into the hands of the veterans it serves.

For more information, to get involved or to make a contribution, visit nationofpatriots.org.