The Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Adult Volleyball season begins the week of Oct. 21 with women’s games on Wednesday evenings and coed games on Monday evenings. A maximum of 18 teams will be accepted in each league, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Player fees are $19 for resident and $29 for non-resident.
Teams should register by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Registrations will not be accepted after deadline. Registration materials are available during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the BDCAS office, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, and online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas. For more information, call Joan Hohenstein, recreation supervisor, at 887-4639.
