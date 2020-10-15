 Skip to main content
BD winter parking passes available for sale
Passes for winter street parking in Beaver Dam can be purchased from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the police department, 123 Park Ave.

Under city code, parking on the street is not allowed from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 1, 2021, without a permit. Residents who do not have a parking alternative may apply for a permit to park on the street for $25 per vehicle. Permits are reviewed on an annual basis and are available now. Applicants should allow three-days for approval of the permit. Applications available at the police department or at cityofbeaverdam.com.

For more information, call the police department at 920-887-4614 or the Department of Public Works at 920-887-4635.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

